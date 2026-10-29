Marlon Gomes and Alisson of “Shakhtar” have received their first call-ups to the Brazil national team

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has called up two Shakhtar Donetsk players, Marlon Gomes and Alisson, for the team’s upcoming matches, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, head coach Carlo Ancelotti called up 26 players for Brazil’s final national team matches of 2026. The squad was announced during an event at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation in Rio de Janeiro, the statement said.

The following players were called up:

Goalkeepers: Bento, Lucas Perri, Morisco.

Defenders: Arthur Dias, Carlos Augusto, Douglas Santos, Gabriel, Cunha, Jonathan Jesus, Vanderson, Vitor Reis, Wesley.

Midfielders: Andre Luis, Andre Santos, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Gabriel Bontempo, Joao Gomes.

Forwards: Allan, Endrick, Estevao, Raphinha, Ryan, Vinicius Junior.

In addition, two Shakhtar Donetsk players received their first call-ups: midfielder Marlon Gomes and winger Alisson. The last time Shakhtar players were called up to the Brazil national team was in 2018. On that occasion, they were Fred and Taison.

Brazil will play Japan on November 14 and Singapore on November 17.

It should be noted that Marlon Gomes has played 9 matches in all competitions for Shakhtar this season, providing two assists. Alisson has played 13 games, providing 5 assists and scoring three goals, including against Dynamo in the Ukrainian Cup.

“Shakhtar” thrashed “Dynamo” and advanced to the Ukrainian Cup quarterfinals