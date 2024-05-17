Mariupol resistance forces discover Russia's largest training ground in southern Donetsk region

As a result of tracking in the south of Donetsk region, in Novoazovsk district, Mariupol Resistance has established the coordinates of the largest training ground of the Russian army in Donetsk region. The occupiers' equipment is being moved there, and brigades are also being trained there. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, according to UNN.

According to the guerrillas, the training ground of the Russian army is located not far from Mariupol - in the south of Donetsk region in Novoazovsk district. The location was discovered as a result of monitoring and tracking for several weeks. It is said to be the largest Russian training ground in the south of Donetsk region. According to the Resistance, the occupiers' equipment is being moved to this training ground from the Berdiansk direction, and the Russian Armed Forces brigades are being trained there.

The occupiers continue to turn the Mariupol sector into a military base. They are building up forces in the city and surrounding villages. They are replenishing military bases and laying a railroad that would connect the city with the Russian growth. They are building a branch of the Nakhimov Naval School in Prymorskyi district. All in order not to give up the most valuable trophy of this war - Mariupol. - emphasizes the Mariupol City Council.

Russians are transporting tanks through Mariupol by rail, probably using the newly built Mariupol-Rostov railway line on the temporarily occupied territories.