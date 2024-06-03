Mariana Bezugla suggests abandoning 11 million Ukrainians abroad: Let them hand over their passports.

Those who are liable for military service abroad, who do not update the data in the "Reserve+" application within a certain period of time and do not return to Ukraine to register for military service in the shopping center and joint venture, must renounce their Ukrainian citizenship. This statement was made on the air of The Talk Show Of The Public "New Countdown" by the people's deputy of Ukraine from the "servant of the people" Mariana Bezugla, writes UNN.

Recall that according to the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers No. 563, men who were removed from the military register due to traveling abroad for a period of more than 3 months must personally come to Ukraine by June 16 and come to the shopping center to register for military service.

Discussing this resolution, Mariana Bezugla said that its implementation or non-fulfillment will rest against the will of each person and will not entail legal consequences. In response, people's deputy from Golos Yulia Klymenko denied this statement: after all, if a person liable for military service does not update the data and does not register for military service, he will be put on the Wanted list in Ukraine and criminal proceedings will be opened.

To this, Mariana Bezugla said:"Okay, okay, let him hand over his Ukrainian passport and take another one." When asked by Yulia Klimenko whether she is ready to lose 11 million of our citizens as a result of this decree, Bezugla asked: "Are they ours?".

"Ours. These are our citizens. For twenty years, they sent 1 18 billion annually to Ukraine. These are our guest workers who fed you taxes, among other things. They didn't take their families out, but sent money here. 18 billion is ten times more than international organizations give us," Yulia Klymenko said.