March "Kyivpride" will be held on June 16 in the capital's metro: what else is known

This Year The Kyivpride March will take place on June 16 in the Moscow Metro. According to the Organization Kyivpride, no more than 500 people will be able to join the event, reports UNN.

On June 16, the Kyivpride March will be held in Kiev. The last time it was held in the capital was back in 2021. "Unite for equality and victory" – this is the theme of the March proposed by the Kyivpride team after consultations with the LGBTQ+ community and representatives of civil society organizations. Taking into account the challenges of wartime, this year the Kyivpride March will be held in the Kiev Metro. The organizers are now in contact with the National Police, the Kiev City police and the city military administration to ensure the safety of participants and participants of the March - the message says.

According to the organizers, for security reasons, a limited number of people will be able to take part in the March. No more than 500 people will be able to join it, including activists, representatives of LGBTQ+ and human rights organizations, volunteers, representatives and representatives of embassies and international human rights organizations, etc.

"The place and time of the event will be announced to people who will pre - register and be agreed by the Kyivpride 2024 Security Group," Kyivpride added.