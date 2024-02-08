Man's body found after fire in private house in Kyiv region

Police in the Kyiv region are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy in a private house in Bila Tserkva, where a fire broke out and a man was found unconscious in one of the rooms of the building.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Police.

Body of an elderly man found in a private house in Kyiv region , the message says.

As indicated, on February 8, medical personnel reported a fire in a private house in Bila Tserkva to the police.

The police confirm that the call was made by a woman who found her ex-husband unconscious in one of the rooms of the house. Doctors confirmed the death of the pensioner.

The regional police are currently investigating the circumstances of the tragedy in a private house in Bila Tserkva

Recall

On the night of February 8, an explosion of an unknown object occurred in a multi-storey building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. After the explosion, a fire broke out. While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the body of a teenager.

Also UNN reported that Deputy Mayor of Nikopol Vitaliy Zhuravlev was killed by unknown persons who shot his car.