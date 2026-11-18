Due to the deteriorating security situation in Balabyne, Zaporizhzhia region, the mandatory evacuation of families with children has been announced. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Mykhailo Semikin, UNN writes.

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According to him, this concerns 85 children from 80 families. In total, the evacuation affects 184 people.

Semikin also said that the regional authorities, together with communities and partners, are already looking for housing for the families and determining what assistance they will receive after relocating.

It is important not just to help people leave, but also to ensure where they will live after the evacuation and what support they will receive. We are currently resolving this issue together with the communities and partners - Semikin noted.

Lubinets called for applying the experience of the evacuation from Oleshky