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“Manchester United” sacked Carrick as head coach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Manchester United sacked Michael Carrick after a poor start to the season. The club may appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

“Manchester United” sacked Carrick as head coach

England's "Manchester United" has dismissed Michael Carrick as head coach following the team's unsuccessful performances under his leadership. This was reported by the press service of "MU," as reported by UNN.

Details 

"Manchester United" confirms that Michael Carrick has left his position as head coach of the men's first team. Following an unsuccessful start to the season, the club reached the extremely difficult conclusion that changes are necessary to achieve our ambitions

- the club said in a statement. 

The club added that Michael is and always will remain a legend of "Manchester United" — just as during his playing career, he demonstrated the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time at the club. 

The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as soon as possible

- the club added.

Update

In January this year, Carrick was appointed caretaker head coach of "Manchester United" until the end of the season. Under the Englishman's leadership, "MU" finished the season in third place in the English Premier League and secured participation in the Champions League.

In May, Carrick was appointed permanent head coach for the next two years.

However, "Man United" started the current season terribly, as a result of which the "Red Devils" found themselves in the relegation zone in the Premier League, were eliminated from the EFL Cup after losing to "Brighton," and after four rounds in the Champions League sit in 17th place, although that position allows them to advance to the tournament's round of 32.

"MU's" unsuccessful performances prompted criticism not only from fans but also from the players themselves. In particular, Argentine defender Lisandro Martínez criticized the club's management after the Champions League defeat to Madrid's "Atlético" (2:0).

You cannot constantly change, change, change the coach. What about the other aspects? I cannot say more. Tonight it is easy to blame the coach, easy to blame the players, but we also have to pay attention to other aspects. He, Carrick, is doing everything in his power. Every season is something new. You cannot remain stuck with what was done last season

- Martínez said. 

In addition, "MU" captain Bruno Fernandes criticized the team's coaching staff after the Champions League match against "Como," in which the English club suffered a 4:1 defeat. 

Carrick himself stated after the high-scoring draw against "Aston Villa" (4:4) that he would not voluntarily leave his position. 

I will not resign. Yes, we do not have very many victories, but I intend to continue working to rectify the situation and achieve wins

 - Carrick said.

Sky Sports reports that "Manchester United" has a verbal agreement with the head coach of the United States national team, Mauricio Pochettino, for him to take charge of the club, which is well known to English fans, as he previously coached "Tottenham" and "Chelsea."

At the moment, the Argentine will likely remain in charge of the United States national team during the Nations League matches against Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday, and will take up his duties next Thursday. According to Sky Sports News, Pochettino's new contract with the United States national team includes a £7 million release clause. Negotiations with the United States Soccer Federation are expected to gather pace in the coming days

- the outlet notes.

Rumors about Pochettino's appointment as the new head coach emerged at the beginning of the week, especially after the United States national team canceled the players' press availability scheduled for Wednesday amid rumors of Pochettino's possible move to "MU."

The United States Soccer Federation confirmed that the scheduled player media session was canceled because of Veterans Day. 

However, if Pochettino is appointed coach of "Man United," the question arises

- who will take charge of the United States national team? 

The Athletic reported that the United States Soccer Federation would likely make Pep Guardiola its leading candidate for the appointment.

The U.S. Soccer Federation will try to recruit Guardiola to work at the international level following his historic achievements at various clubs, including three Champions League victories, six Premier League trophies, three La Liga medals and three Bundesliga titles. This attempt will not be simple or easy. Guardiola would be a leading candidate for many of the most prestigious positions in football, but recently he has shown little interest in returning to coaching in the near future

- the publication writes.

According to reports, Guardiola has already been in contact with the U.S. Soccer Federation in the past, and he has long been attracted by the prospect of working in America. Guardiola lived in New York during a year-long sabbatical after leaving "Barcelona" in 2012, where he enjoyed relative anonymity while living with his family in a luxury apartment near Central Park.

In May, UNN reported that Guardiola was leaving his position as head coach of England's "Manchester City", but would continue working for the club as a global ambassador.

Guardiola is leaving Manchester City, but will remain with the club22.05.26, 16:25 • 3414 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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