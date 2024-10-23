Managers and members of the MSEC commission will be obliged to declare their assets - Ministry of Health
Kyiv • UNN
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko has announced changes to the reform of medical and social expertise. The heads and members of the MSEC will be obliged to declare their assets, and the central MSEC will be liquidated by the end of the week.
As part of the reform of medical and social expertise, the heads and members of the MSEC will be obliged to declare their assets. THE MSEC. This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko during a press conference, according to an UNN correspondent.
"As part of the reform, 11 regulatory acts were amended, and one of the key ones is the obligation for the heads and members of the MSEC commission to declare their assets," Lyashko said.
Recall
By the end of this week, the Ministry of Health will adopt a decree of the Cabinet of Ministers that will eliminate the centralized MSEC.
The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat during the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members.
