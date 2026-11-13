"Magician" served with notice of suspicion for promising to "heal" a child — mother transferred UAH 60,000

$45.380.0650.340.14
ukenru
09:18 AM • 1330 views
The full bail amount was posted for SBU Major General Serhii DukaVideo
09:08 AM • 1344 views
It is too early to talk about this now - Koretskyi on not charging for heating during the period of its absence
08:37 AM • 1540 views
Clashes in Borshchahivka: National Guard completed its official investigation; materials to be handed over to SBI
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 16104 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 19994 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 19029 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 19952 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
05:22 AM • 17379 views
Prisoner exchange, European involvement and upcoming meetings: Zelenskyy assesses the results of the negotiationsPhoto
November 13, 02:19 AM • 22150 views
Trump is determined to lead efforts to end the war — Witkoff
November 12, 11:44 PM • 19518 views
Putin agreed to Europe’s participation in talks on the war in Ukraine — Kushner
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
An oil refinery caught fire in Russia's Volgograd following a drone attackVideoNovember 13, 12:15 AM • 12995 views
Attack on Rivne: two apartments in a high-rise building caught fire, five people injuredPhotoNovember 13, 12:46 AM • 9884 views
The alleged Chinese spy who had a relationship with Nvidia’s CEO has returned to Beijing — BloombergNovember 13, 01:17 AM • 14562 views
In Komyshuvakha, the Russians shelled rescuers twice during search operationsPhotoNovember 13, 01:48 AM • 11788 views
The hypocrisy Putin hides behind: DeepState on the humanitarian mission in KostiantynivkaNovember 13, 03:23 AM • 11067 views
Publications
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 16108 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 19999 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 19033 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 19957 views
Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checkedNovember 12, 08:47 PM • 26273 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Elon Musk
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kyiv Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national teamVideoNovember 12, 08:54 PM • 15577 views
After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen HuangNovember 12, 08:12 PM • 16493 views
Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is leaving the band — the reason has been revealedNovember 12, 06:16 PM • 16888 views
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freedivingPhotoVideoNovember 12, 05:20 PM • 24983 views
A European study has revealed 900 million galaxies, as well as the secrets of the "dark universe" — mediaNovember 12, 04:51 PM • 17995 views
Actual
Starlink
Technology
Heating
Financial Times
SpaceX Starship

"Magician" served with notice of suspicion for promising to "heal" a child — mother transferred UAH 60,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

A 27-year-old Kyiv resident promised the mother of a seriously ill 7-year-old boy healing through rituals. The woman transferred UAH 60,000 for consultations.

"Magician" served with notice of suspicion for promising to "heal" a child — mother transferred UAH 60,000

In Kyiv, a "magician" was served with a notice of suspicion for promising a mother to "help" her 7-year-old son through "rituals" for UAH 60,000. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office on November 13, UNN writes.

In Kyiv, a "magician" was served with a notice of suspicion after defrauding a boy’s mother by promising help and healing

- the prosecutor’s office reported.

As noted, "a notice of suspicion was served on a 27-year-old Kyiv resident who became known through television shows and, using his popularity, offered assistance to people who found themselves in difficult life circumstances, including parents of sick children and relatives of missing military personnel."

The "magician’s" actions were classified under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed using electronic computing technology).

According to the prosecutor’s office, in May 2025, a woman raising a 7-year-old son with a severe diagnosis and behavioral disorders that cannot be treated but require behavioral modification contacted the "magician." "Taking advantage of the woman’s vulnerable psychological state, the "magician" convinced her that paid "consultations" and "rituals" were necessary and would help her son. The woman transferred a total of UAH 60,000 for such "assistance." His rituals had no effect other than enriching the so-called magician," the prosecutor’s office reported.

"In addition to "magical services" and "marathons," the man earned money by selling statuettes of "a golden buffalo that helps millionaires," as well as miracle candles that help remove the "evil eye." A statuette could be purchased for UAH 9,000, and a miracle candle for UAH 1,300," the statement says.

As noted, "to increase the number of followers of his pages, the man did "card readings" about the course of the war, "prophesied" that Kyiv residents would be transported by barges from the right bank to the left bank of the city, and emphasized that "magicians and witches have a special power during wartime—not merely to survive, but to live well.""

The penalty for fraud under the article is up to 8 years in prison.

Police exposed fraudsters who extorted over UAH 1 million under the guise of charitable foundations23.06.26, 17:06 • 3912 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Kyiv