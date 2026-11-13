"Magician" served with notice of suspicion for promising to "heal" a child — mother transferred UAH 60,000

In Kyiv, a "magician" was served with a notice of suspicion for promising a mother to "help" her 7-year-old son through "rituals" for UAH 60,000. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office on November 13, UNN writes.

In Kyiv, a "magician" was served with a notice of suspicion after defrauding a boy’s mother by promising help and healing - the prosecutor’s office reported.

As noted, "a notice of suspicion was served on a 27-year-old Kyiv resident who became known through television shows and, using his popularity, offered assistance to people who found themselves in difficult life circumstances, including parents of sick children and relatives of missing military personnel."

The "magician’s" actions were classified under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed using electronic computing technology).

According to the prosecutor’s office, in May 2025, a woman raising a 7-year-old son with a severe diagnosis and behavioral disorders that cannot be treated but require behavioral modification contacted the "magician." "Taking advantage of the woman’s vulnerable psychological state, the "magician" convinced her that paid "consultations" and "rituals" were necessary and would help her son. The woman transferred a total of UAH 60,000 for such "assistance." His rituals had no effect other than enriching the so-called magician," the prosecutor’s office reported.

"In addition to "magical services" and "marathons," the man earned money by selling statuettes of "a golden buffalo that helps millionaires," as well as miracle candles that help remove the "evil eye." A statuette could be purchased for UAH 9,000, and a miracle candle for UAH 1,300," the statement says.

As noted, "to increase the number of followers of his pages, the man did "card readings" about the course of the war, "prophesied" that Kyiv residents would be transported by barges from the right bank to the left bank of the city, and emphasized that "magicians and witches have a special power during wartime—not merely to survive, but to live well.""

The penalty for fraud under the article is up to 8 years in prison.

Police exposed fraudsters who extorted over UAH 1 million under the guise of charitable foundations