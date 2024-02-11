Macron postpones his visit to Ukraine for security reasons - media

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his visit to Ukraine, which was to take place on February 13 and 14. This was reported by UNN with reference to Challenges.

The French President will not visit Ukraine on February 13 and 14 as planned, - the statement said.

Details

The Elysee Palace claims that the visit was postponed for security reasons.

The publication notes that this decision raises many questions, both from French civil servants and leaders and from Ukrainian diplomats.

It is reported that the French-Ukrainian business council Medef International has also canceled its trip to Kyiv.

It is noted that before going to Kyiv, Macron was supposed to visit Odesa.

Macron was also supposed to announce the creation of a €200 million fund to be paid in the form of donations for civilian projects.

The French President was also to officially announce the arrival of the French Development Agency (AFD) as the coordinator of French aid to Ukraine.

Recall

On February 10, Zelenskyy and Macron discussed the preparation of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine and thanked France for creating an artillery coalition to provide Ukraine with artillery systems and ammunition.