Macron postpones his visit to Ukraine for security reasons - media

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70942 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117855 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122727 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164692 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165183 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267552 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176842 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166838 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148606 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237647 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100470 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64798 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36931 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 33409 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46830 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267552 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222969 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248427 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234572 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117855 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100364 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100800 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117292 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117933 views
Macron postpones his visit to Ukraine for security reasons - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72305 views

Macron postponed his visit to Ukraine scheduled for February 13-14 for security reasons. The French-Ukrainian business council Medef International also canceled its trip to Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his visit to Ukraine, which was to take place  on February 13 and 14. This was reported by UNN with reference to Challenges.

The French President will not visit Ukraine on February 13 and 14 as planned,

- the statement said.

Details

The Elysee Palace claims that  the visit was postponed for security reasons.

The publication notes that this decision raises many questions, both from French civil servants and leaders and from Ukrainian diplomats.

It is reported that the French-Ukrainian business council Medef International has also canceled its trip to Kyiv.

It is noted that before going to Kyiv, Macron was supposed to visit Odesa.

Macron was also supposed to announce the creation of a €200 million fund to be paid in the form of donations for civilian projects.

The French President was also to officially announce the arrival of the French Development Agency (AFD) as the coordinator of French aid to Ukraine.

Recall

On February 10, Zelenskyy and Macron discussed the preparation of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine and thanked France for creating an artillery coalition to provide Ukraine with artillery systems and ammunition.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

