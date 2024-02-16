Macron: Navalny's death shows Kremlin's weakness

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny "reveals the Kremlin's weakness." He emphasized this during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

According to the French president, "Alexei Navalny's death shows the Kremlin's weakness and fear of any opponent." Emmanuel Macron praised the "loyalty" of his political opponent.

Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny died today, February 16, in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.