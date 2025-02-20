Macron announced a conversation with Zelensky

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would have a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said this, answering in social networks to questions concerning “Russia, Ukraine and the security of Europe,” reports UNN.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will speak to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been subjected to fierce verbal attacks from Donald Trump, at 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg. The sides discussed the situation on the battlefield, how to return all prisoners, security guarantees, as well as an agreement on minerals.