Luxury yacht sinks off Florida coast, two people rescued

The US Coast Guard rescued two people this weekend after their luxury sports yacht sank off the coast of Florida, UNN reports, citing The Independent.

Details

On Saturday morning, the operator of the 24-meter yacht Atlantis warned the US Coast Guard that the boat had collided with an object and started taking on water.

The yacht was three miles off the coast of the picturesque city of St. Augustine, Florida, when the call came in.

The images show the stern of the ship sinking under the waves before it finally turned upright and began to sink further.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the St. Johns County Fire Department rescued both people on board.

Subsequently, a warning was issued to sailors in the area about the partially submerged yacht, which was still in the water as of Saturday evening.

According to International Yacht Sales, sports yachts of the same size as Atlantis typically cost more than $1 million.

Addendum

Earlier this year, a pod of killer whales managed to sink a sailing yacht near the Strait of Gibraltar. However, this vessel was much smaller.

The March incident was the latest in a string of killer whale-related yacht sinkings in the region. Marine experts said at the time that they believed the attacks were being carried out by a subpopulation of about 15 killer whales known as "Gladys.