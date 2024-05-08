Makeyevka in the Luhansk region came under fire, in the “LPR” men are issued and replaced with Russian passports only through the military registration and enlistment office - RMA

In the "lPR" it is impossible to replace a passport without a military record, the occupation authorities do not regulate prices for socially important products, Makiivka was shelled with MLRS, reports Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk RMA, UNN.

Russians fired mortars and cannon artillery at Nevske, Kuzemivka and Stelmakhivka. They fired at Makiivka from multiple rocket launchers. Near Nevske and Kuzemivka, 13 enemy UAVs tried to attack the fortifications of our troops. The enemy attacked near Stelmakhivka, where they had air support, and near Nevske, informed Artem Lysohor, head of Luhansk region.

Details

It is noted that in the so-called "lPR", difficulties arise for those men who did not have time to receive a Russian passport when they were distributed en masse.

From now on, it is only through the military registration and enlistment office. If the inspection reveals that a person has not registered for military service within two weeks, a fine is issued. Passport replacement also takes place exclusively through the military enlistment office.

The occupation authorities in Luhansk region have tried to introduce price controls on food, forcing retailers to artificially sell these goods at actual cost. However, prices "fall" only during inspections, which supermarket owners are warned about in advance.

During the May holidays, the population was outraged by the high cost of meat and eggs, which the authorities ignored.

Recall

An oil depot caught fire in occupied Luhansk , destroying oil products and the occupiers' infrastructure.