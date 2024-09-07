ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118069 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120568 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196605 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152579 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152378 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142701 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112407 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186313 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105078 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Lubinets: Ukraine managed to return two elderly women from the temporarily occupied territory

Lubinets: Ukraine managed to return two elderly women from the temporarily occupied territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51478 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on the successful evacuation of two elderly women from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. The women were reunited with their families in Kyiv and Kovel, where they will receive the necessary support.

Two more citizens were successfully returned from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, this time two elderly women needed help, as they could not leave on their own due to the difficult security situation. After their relatives appealed to the Ombudsman's Office, an urgent evacuation and transportation of the women to the territory controlled by Ukraine was organized.

They are now safe and reunited with their families in Kyiv and Kovel, where they will be provided with the necessary support and care

- informed Dmytro Lubinets.

The Ombudsman's Office continues to work actively to provide assistance to citizens in the temporarily occupied territories, ensuring their safe return home.

Ukraine managed to return 14 more children from the occupied territories - Lubinets29.08.24, 20:00 • 22119 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

