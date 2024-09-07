Lubinets: Ukraine managed to return two elderly women from the temporarily occupied territory

Two more citizens were successfully returned from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, this time two elderly women needed help, as they could not leave on their own due to the difficult security situation. After their relatives appealed to the Ombudsman's Office, an urgent evacuation and transportation of the women to the territory controlled by Ukraine was organized.

They are now safe and reunited with their families in Kyiv and Kovel, where they will be provided with the necessary support and care - informed Dmytro Lubinets.

The Ombudsman's Office continues to work actively to provide assistance to citizens in the temporarily occupied territories, ensuring their safe return home.

