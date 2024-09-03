Lubinets: to travel in the border areas, you need to have a pass, and men need a military registration document

Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, changes in legislation restrict the movement of citizens in the border area. However, it is possible to move freely in the border area, says Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, but only if you have the appropriate documents.

For all citizens planning a trip to the border regions, it is important to know that in order to move freely along the border, everyone must apply to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and receive a pass. In addition to the pass, men between the ages of 18 and 60 must have a military registration document with them during martial law. - Dmytro Lubinets explained.

The Ombudsman reminded that the restrictions on the movement of citizens in the border area are related to the military aggression of the Russian Federation and the introduction of martial law in Ukraine. Therefore, entry permits have been introduced, and the same applies to stay and residence in the border areas of Ukraine.

