Lubinets explains whether Russia's expulsion from the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen will affect the negotiations

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that Russia's expulsion from the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen will not affect bilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as the Russian side has never taken humanitarian steps. Lubinets said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

I don't think this will affect bilateral negotiations in any way. Moreover, the Russian side has never taken humanitarian steps. If I talk about protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizens, the Russian counterpart always talks about protecting the rights of Russians, even those who are in the status of prisoners of war on the territory of Ukraine. This is a movement in both directions. I would say, on the contrary, that the exclusion of the Russian side from international organizations strengthens the position during negotiations - Lubinets said.

Recall

Today, on September 25, at an extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly of the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen, the decision to expel the Russian Ombudsman from its membership was approved.