Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 75459 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104516 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168615 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138734 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143632 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139234 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182880 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173358 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104762 views

Lubinets explains whether Russia's expulsion from the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen will affect the negotiations

Lubinets explains whether Russia's expulsion from the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen will affect the negotiations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15059 views

Ukraine's ombudsman said that Russia's expulsion from the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen will not affect bilateral negotiations. According to him, Russia has never taken humanitarian steps.

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that Russia's expulsion from the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen will not affect bilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as the Russian side has never taken humanitarian steps. Lubinets said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

I don't think this will affect bilateral negotiations in any way. Moreover, the Russian side has never taken humanitarian steps. If I talk about protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizens, the Russian counterpart always talks about protecting the rights of Russians, even those who are in the status of prisoners of war on the territory of Ukraine. This is a movement in both directions. I would say, on the contrary, that the exclusion of the Russian side from international organizations strengthens the position during negotiations

- Lubinets said.

Recall

Today, on September 25, at an extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly of the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen, the decision to expel the Russian Ombudsman from its membership was approved.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

