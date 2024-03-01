Loud explosions in Mariupol: occupants' bookmaker's warehouse destroyed

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15605 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 49073 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39437 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 203984 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184956 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174763 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220327 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249071 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154883 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371577 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 11909 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 49073 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 203984 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 166340 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184956 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10232 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19430 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20079 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32972 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40828 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Loud explosions in Mariupol: occupants' bookmaker's warehouse destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30160 views

An ammunition depot of the Russian occupiers in the northwest of Mariupol was destroyed by explosions, according to an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.

Loud explosions in Mariupol: occupants' bookmaker's warehouse destroyed

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian ammunition depot was destroyed by explosions the day before. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports

"We confirm the downing of the "heavenly punishment" by the occupier's base in the north-west in the direction of Stary Krym / Kamenske / Kalchyk. Minus the BC warehouse," Andriushchenko wrote in social networks. 

Moreover, after yesterday's explosions, two ambulances (out of 10 operating in the city) went to the outskirts of Melekine. 

"Given the number and speed of the troops involved, the occupier was completely screwed. Ambulances did not return to Mariupol hospitals with the wounded. Apparently, they packed them on the spot. Is it a construction site?" noted Andriushchenko. 

On February 29, UNN reports that a series of loud explosionsoccurred in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Mariupol
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90