Loud explosions in Mariupol: occupants' bookmaker's warehouse destroyed

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian ammunition depot was destroyed by explosions the day before. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

"We confirm the downing of the "heavenly punishment" by the occupier's base in the north-west in the direction of Stary Krym / Kamenske / Kalchyk. Minus the BC warehouse," Andriushchenko wrote in social networks.

Moreover, after yesterday's explosions, two ambulances (out of 10 operating in the city) went to the outskirts of Melekine.

"Given the number and speed of the troops involved, the occupier was completely screwed. Ambulances did not return to Mariupol hospitals with the wounded. Apparently, they packed them on the spot. Is it a construction site?" noted Andriushchenko.

On February 29, UNN reports that a series of loud explosionsoccurred in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.