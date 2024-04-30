London Marathon sets world record with 840,000 participants

More than 840,000 applications have been submitted for the 2025 London Marathon, a world record that surpassed last year's record of 578 374 applications during the public vote, Reuters reports and UNN .

Details

The organizers of the London Marathon reported that they had received 840,318 applications for the 2025 race, breaking the world record of 578,374 set during last year's public vote. It is noted that the number of applications from women increased from 43% last year to 49% this year.

Last week, more than 53,000 runners took part in the 44th edition of the marathon, a record for the event, with Olympic champion Perez Jepchirchir setting a world record in the women's category. An estimated 17,000 polling places were available for this year's elections.

This is an absolutely phenomenal amount. In addition, the increase in female entries from around 43% last year to 49% this year is exceptional and brings us closer to parity of entries for the first time. We want to inspire people of all ages and abilities to be active, and these amazing record numbers show how the TCS London Marathon does that and how many people want to be a part of it - event director Hugh Brasher said on Monday.

Recall

Lloyd Martin, a 19-year-old runner with Down syndrome , became the youngest person with intellectual disability to complete the London Marathon, setting a Guinness World Record.

