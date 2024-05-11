In the occupied territories, locals refuse to switch to russian when communicating with russian touring artists. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories, the local population does not switch to russian when communicating with touring artists from russia.

Thus, the occupation administrations of the Kherson region received complaints from russian touring doctors that local residents did not use russian during forced examinations.

In this regard, the russian federation is considering the option of creating language courses for Ukrainians in order to improve the "general level of the native language." This situation reflects the surreal aspect of the "liberators" and their claims about "native russian territories.

