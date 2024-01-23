Lloyd Austin: "Ukraine is using all the provided weapons to defend itself against Russian aggression"

There is no credible evidence of misuse or illegal transfer to third parties of American weapons provided to Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with reference to the words of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, UNN reports.

Ukraine uses all the provided weapons to defend itself against Russian aggression. - Lloyd Austin during the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine

Details

This statement was made by Lloyd Austin during his opening remarks at the online session of the 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.

We see that Ukraine is using the capabilities we have provided to defend itself against Russian aggression. - Lloyd Austin emphasized.

According to him, the United States continues to work hard to monitor and report on U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. The U.S. Secretary also noted that allies should continue to focus not only on Ukraine's immediate needs on the battlefield, but also on long-term assistance to support and modernize Ukraine's defense forces.

The US Secretary of Defense also thanked the partner countries that have already announced new long-term support packages. In particular, he expressed his gratitude to the governments of Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

"Supporting Ukraine in its fight against tyranny makes all our countries safer. A sovereign and secure Ukraine is crucial for global security," Lloyd Austin emphasized.



The online session of the 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format began on Tuesday. The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

During a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense, Ukraine's Defense Minister stated that it is critical to increase long-term military assistance packages. According to him, Ukraine is ready to co-invest in technology and joint production.