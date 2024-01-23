ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lloyd Austin: "Ukraine is using all the provided weapons to defend itself against Russian aggression"

Lloyd Austin: "Ukraine is using all the provided weapons to defend itself against Russian aggression"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30547 views

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin denies credible evidence of any misuse or illegal transfer of U.S. weapons provided to Ukraine. Austin emphasizes that Ukraine is using the provided weapons to defend itself against Russian aggression.

There is no credible evidence of misuse or illegal transfer to third parties of American weapons provided to Ukraine. This was reported by  the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with reference to the words of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, UNN reports.

Ukraine uses all the provided weapons to defend itself against Russian aggression. 

 - Lloyd Austin during the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine

Details

This statement was made by Lloyd Austin  during his opening remarks at the online session of the 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.

We see that Ukraine is using the capabilities we have provided to defend itself against Russian aggression. 

- Lloyd Austin emphasized.

According to him, the United States continues to work hard to monitor and report on U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. The U.S. Secretary also noted that allies should continue to focus not only on Ukraine's immediate needs on the battlefield, but also on long-term assistance to support and modernize Ukraine's defense forces.

The US Secretary of Defense also thanked the partner countries that have already announced new long-term support packages. In particular, he expressed his gratitude to the governments of Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

"Supporting Ukraine in its fight against tyranny makes all our countries safer. A sovereign and secure Ukraine is crucial for global security," Lloyd Austin emphasized.

Optional

The online session of the 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format began on Tuesday. The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

During a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense, Ukraine's Defense Minister stated that it is critical to increase long-term military assistance packages. According to him, Ukraine is ready to co-invest in technology and joint production.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

