Lithuanian President supports the idea of returning men liable for military service to Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94457 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109798 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152520 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156333 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252416 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174587 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165778 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226986 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28987 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25270 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32350 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25088 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22241 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252416 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226986 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212951 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238649 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225354 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94457 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68976 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75466 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113337 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114213 views
Lithuanian President supports the idea of returning men liable for military service to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108324 views

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda supports the idea of returning to Ukraine conscripts who left for the EU at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, saying that Ukraine should have mobilization plans and its allies should help Kyiv in every way possible, while the Lithuanian Migration Department emphasizes that there are currently no legal grounds to oblige Lithuania to help Ukraine in the mobilization process.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda supports the idea of returning to Ukraine conscripts who left for the EU with the start of the full-scale invasion. This was reported by LRT, UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine should have a mobilization plan, and its allies should help Kyiv in every way.

Ukraine must have its own mobilization plans. Ukraine must have the means and tools to invite its young men to serve their country. We must cooperate with Ukraine in every sense

- Nauseda said . 

Addendum

Meanwhile, the Department of Migration emphasizes that there are currently no legal grounds that would oblige Lithuania to assist Ukraine in the mobilization process. 

This is a political issue. The fact that Ukraine or another country has declared mobilization has no influence on us, according to our legislation. Any reaction, if any, will be a political decision of Lithuania

- emphasized Evelina Gudzinskaite, Head of the Department of Migration.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has temporarily suspended the acceptance of new applications for consular services from Ukrainian men aged 18-60 temporarily residing abroad due to the new law on military service and mobilization, which will come into force on May 18, 2024.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising