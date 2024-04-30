Lithuanian President supports the idea of returning men liable for military service to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda supports the idea of returning to Ukraine conscripts who left for the EU at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, saying that Ukraine should have mobilization plans and its allies should help Kyiv in every way possible, while the Lithuanian Migration Department emphasizes that there are currently no legal grounds to oblige Lithuania to help Ukraine in the mobilization process.
Details
According to him, Ukraine should have a mobilization plan, and its allies should help Kyiv in every way.
Ukraine must have its own mobilization plans. Ukraine must have the means and tools to invite its young men to serve their country. We must cooperate with Ukraine in every sense
Addendum
Meanwhile, the Department of Migration emphasizes that there are currently no legal grounds that would oblige Lithuania to assist Ukraine in the mobilization process.
This is a political issue. The fact that Ukraine or another country has declared mobilization has no influence on us, according to our legislation. Any reaction, if any, will be a political decision of Lithuania
Recall
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has temporarily suspended the acceptance of new applications for consular services from Ukrainian men aged 18-60 temporarily residing abroad due to the new law on military service and mobilization, which will come into force on May 18, 2024.