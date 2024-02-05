Lithuanian authorities want to extend language learning period for Ukrainians by a year

The Ministry of Education, Science and Sports of Lithuania proposes to extend by a year the period during which Ukrainians who fled the war in Lithuania and got a job, will have to learn the Lithuanian language. About it writes LRT.lt, reports UNN.

The Office proposes to amend the relevant government regulation to establish that "for aliens granted temporary protection in the Republic of Lithuania, the category of proficiency in the state language shall not apply to employment for three years from the date of granting temporary protection in Lithuania". The regulation currently in force provides for a two-year period.

According to the representative of the Department of National Minorities, Sergei Dobryakov, his department fully supports the ministry's proposal.

"First of all, we have to understand that the situation of these people is special. They were forced to flee from the war, to leave their homes. It was a great stress, and these people need a longer period of time to adapt in Lithuania.

On the other hand, it should be taken into account that Ukrainians are really trying hard to integrate into Lithuanian society, showing great interest in Lithuanian culture and striving to learn the Lithuanian language. But, unfortunately, we cannot satisfy the need of all those who wish to learn Lithuanian. The places for language courses, including those financed by the department, are filled instantly, and not everyone who wants to attend them gets in," Dobryakov said.

Public opinion studies have shown that Lithuanian society supports Ukraine and incoming Ukrainians in every possible way. Therefore, the proposal to postpone the Lithuanian language requirement would be rational and correct, Dobryakov said.

There are thirty language learning groups for varying degrees of proficiency.