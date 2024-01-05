Lithuania wants to abandon teaching in Russian in schools

The Lithuanian Ministry of Education is considering abandoning the teaching of Russian in schools for national minorities. This was announced by the head of the department, Gintautas Kakstas, Kauno diena writes, UNN reports .

Quote

Our neighbors, the Latvians and Estonians, have not only abandoned schools where Russian is taught, but are also going the route of not teaching Russian as a foreign language. <...> Obviously, we should learn from our neighbors Yakshtas said.

Details

He clarified that the Ministry of Education is currently evaluating minority schools and will present a draft decision in a few weeks.

At the same time, Lithuania has no plans to close Russian schools, the minister said. The only plans are to change the language of instruction, either by completely switching to Lithuanian or partially.

According to Kakštas, the Lithuanian authorities are wondering why there are schools in the country where teaching is conducted in the languages of unfriendly states. The minister also emphasized that studying all subjects only in the language of a national minority harms children, as it complicates the process of integration into society.