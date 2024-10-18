Lithuania to increase investment in Ukrainian production of long-range drones - Umerov
Kyiv • UNN
Lithuania will increase investments in Ukrainian UAV production and help train one of the Defense Forces brigades. This was stated by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov following a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Laurinas Kasciunas, UNN reports.
Details
During the meeting, Umerov presented to his colleague the details of President Zelensky's Victory Plan, where NATO membership and modern weapons are the keys to a just peace.
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine noted that Lithuania plans to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to our defense. Kasciunas also reaffirmed his support for the purchase of drones for our defenders.
Lithuania also plans to increase investments in the production of long-range drones that will help us hit targets far beyond the front line. We also discussed how Lithuania can help in training and supplying our brigade
Recall
The Lithuanian government has approved the allocation of €13 million for projects to restore Ukraine. The funds will be allocated to the Lithuanian Cooperation Fund to implement projects in education, energy, and other areas.