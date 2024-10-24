Lithuania terminates agreement with Russia on merchant shipping
Kyiv • UNN
The Lithuanian government has approved a proposal to terminate the 1993 agreement on merchant shipping with Russia. The decision is related to the irrelevance of the agreement and the termination of cooperation.
The Lithuanian government has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Transport and Communications to terminate the agreement with Russia on merchant shipping. This is reported by Kauno diena, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that after the government's approval, the President of Lithuania will be asked to submit the initiative to terminate the agreement on merchant shipping with Russia to the Seimas.
According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Transport and Communications, the agreement was signed in 1993 and regulates the countries' relations in the field of maritime transport.
It includes regulation of the organization of cargo transportation, cooperation between shipping or shipping-related companies and organizations, customs and other formalities in ports, etc.
The country's Ministry of Transport and Communications believes that the agreement is not relevant for Lithuania. Moreover, it is impossible because any cooperation with Russia has ceased due to Russia's attack on Ukraine.
At the time of signing the document, Lithuania was not yet a member of the International Maritime Organization, and as a member, the country ratified many conventions on the safe use of ships, seafarers' labor, and pollution prevention.
Lithuania is building fortifications on the border with Russia: Defense Ministry shows footage09.10.24, 14:54 • 10700 views