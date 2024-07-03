Lithuania protests to Russia over airspace violations

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 42737 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 48535 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 72747 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 162315 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 209304 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 129733 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360076 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179726 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148555 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197404 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
Lithuania protests to Russia over airspace violations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32686 views

On June 30, a Russian Pobeda plane flying from Moscow to Kaliningrad illegally entered Lithuanian airspace over the Baltic Sea for a minute, prompting Lithuania to protest to Russia over the airspace violation.

Lithuania protests to Russia over airspace violations

On July 2, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed representatives of the Russian Embassy a note of protest over the violation of the country's airspace. This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

According to the country's foreign ministry, on the evening of June 30, a Russian Pobeda airline plane flying from Moscow's Vnukovo airport to the Kaliningrad region illegally entered Lithuanian airspace over the Baltic Sea and stayed there for a minute.

In this regard, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned representatives of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius.

The Foreign Ministry protested the incident to representatives of the Russian Embassy and demanded that the responsible Russian institutions provide explanations as soon as possible and take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such situations in the future.

Lithuania may soon withdraw from the Convention on Cluster Munitions26.06.24, 16:45 • 16451 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
