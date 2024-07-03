Lithuania protests to Russia over airspace violations

On July 2, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed representatives of the Russian Embassy a note of protest over the violation of the country's airspace. This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

According to the country's foreign ministry, on the evening of June 30, a Russian Pobeda airline plane flying from Moscow's Vnukovo airport to the Kaliningrad region illegally entered Lithuanian airspace over the Baltic Sea and stayed there for a minute.

In this regard, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned representatives of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius.

The Foreign Ministry protested the incident to representatives of the Russian Embassy and demanded that the responsible Russian institutions provide explanations as soon as possible and take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such situations in the future.

