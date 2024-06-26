Lithuania may soon withdraw from the Convention on Cluster Munitions

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 42556 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 48331 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 72565 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 162206 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 209207 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 129683 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360042 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179723 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148554 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197402 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.2m/s
45%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 24590 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 36713 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 43491 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 50311 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 34052 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 42556 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 37081 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 48331 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53170 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 72565 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 730 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10195 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 31802 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 33850 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47054 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Lithuania may soon withdraw from the Convention on Cluster Munitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16451 views

Lithuania may withdraw from the Convention on Cluster Munitions in the near future for reasons of national security, the country's defense minister said.

Lithuania may soon withdraw from the Convention on Cluster Munitions

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas said that his country may withdraw from the Convention on Cluster Munitions, a decision to do so may be made in the near future. UNN reports this with reference to Lrytas

"I hope that in the near future (the issue of withdrawal from the Convention will be considered - ed.). My time (mandate - ed.) is running out, so I have to deal with everything," Kasciunas said. 

According to the minister, the Council of Defense of the State (CDS), which met on Wednesday, did not discuss this issue. However, he expects decisions to be made by the end of the government's term. 

Kasciunas mentioned consultations with the authorities on a possible withdrawal from the Convention back in late January, when he was chairman of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defense. 

As Kasciunas pointed out, Lithuania "needs to reassess the provisions of this Convention for reasons of national security", as the security situation in the country has deteriorated significantly. 

For reference 

 Cluster munitions are ammunition that, when exploded, scatter into a large number of small explosives. These explosives normally explode on contact with a hard surface, but a wet or soft covering stops this process. They can explode if stepped on or picked up. For this reason, this type of ammunition is considered dangerous to civilians.

Lithuania introduces conscript service for high school graduates14.06.24, 05:42 • 59044 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Lithuania
