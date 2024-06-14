Lithuania introduces conscript service for high school graduates

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Lithuania introduces conscript service for high school graduates

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59013 views

Lithuania has approved a draft reform that requires high school graduates to serve in the army before entering university.

The Lithuanian Seimas has approved a package of laws on conscription reform. This was reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Details

The bill was voted in favor by 85 MPs, 3 were against, and 14 abstained. According to the amendments, young men will have to do military service immediately after high school and undergo a medical examination from the age of 17.

Teenagers will be examined as early as 2025, and in 2026, when the conscription reform comes into force, they may already be included in the conscription lists. They will be informed that they will be drafted into the army at the age of 17 during a medical examination. After receiving a call-up, they will not be able to enter higher education institutions until they have completed their military service.

Young men who will not be drafted into the army due to health problems will be able to enter higher education institutions.

The lessons of Ukraine clearly show us that the whole country must fight a much larger enemy, otherwise it is impossible to resist. I am glad that a truly balanced reform has been submitted to the Sejm for consideration

Conservative MP Paulius Saudargas said at the meeting.

However, not all parliamentarians share this opinion, in particular, a representative of the Peasants' faction, Valus Ažuolas, said that this could harm the defense, because "we have neither the means nor the capabilities to do so.

Lithuania is ready to send military instructors to Ukraine

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine

