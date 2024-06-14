Lithuania introduces conscript service for high school graduates

The Lithuanian Seimas has approved a package of laws on conscription reform. This was reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Details

The bill was voted in favor by 85 MPs, 3 were against, and 14 abstained. According to the amendments, young men will have to do military service immediately after high school and undergo a medical examination from the age of 17.

Teenagers will be examined as early as 2025, and in 2026, when the conscription reform comes into force, they may already be included in the conscription lists. They will be informed that they will be drafted into the army at the age of 17 during a medical examination. After receiving a call-up, they will not be able to enter higher education institutions until they have completed their military service.

Young men who will not be drafted into the army due to health problems will be able to enter higher education institutions.

The lessons of Ukraine clearly show us that the whole country must fight a much larger enemy, otherwise it is impossible to resist. I am glad that a truly balanced reform has been submitted to the Sejm for consideration Conservative MP Paulius Saudargas said at the meeting.

However, not all parliamentarians share this opinion, in particular, a representative of the Peasants' faction, Valus Ažuolas, said that this could harm the defense, because "we have neither the means nor the capabilities to do so.

