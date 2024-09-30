ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Life under occupation: the Ministry of Justice explains whether Ukrainians will be tried for obtaining a Russian passport in the TOT

Life under occupation: the Ministry of Justice explains whether Ukrainians will be tried for obtaining a Russian passport in the TOT

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has stated that Ukrainians will not be prosecuted for receiving a Russian passport under duress in the occupied territories. Such documents have no legal force and are not recognized in Ukraine and the world.

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia is blatantly violating all norms of international law, including the forced passportization of the population. Ukrainians who agreed to receive a document from the occupiers under pressure will not be tried. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explains that Russians often deprive residents of the occupied territories  of the possibility of choice. They are forced to act under pressure due to fear of reprisals or unlawful restrictions.

One example is the forced passportization in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine, which is one of the numerous proofs of violations of citizens' rights. Persons who have committed a socially dangerous act in order to avoid ill-treatment will not be held liable. Article 40 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, provided that there is evidence of mental coercion, provides them with full legal protection in court

- the Ministry of Justice said in an explanation. 

Among the measures that Russians are taking in the occupied territories of Ukraine is the forced Russification of citizens who hold a Ukrainian passport.

Russification in the TOT of Ukraine is gaining critical momentum - National Resistance Center11.09.24, 09:48 • 27306 views

The ministry emphasized that often under extremely difficult living conditions under occupation, local residents are forced to take Russian citizenship.

At the same time, we would like to inform you that such documents have no legal force and are not recognized anywhere except the occupied territories. Forced passportization is illegal and is not recognized in Ukraine or in the world, as it contradicts the principles and norms of international law and is a violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War

- the Ministry of Justice summarized. 

Recall

The Center for National Resistance found out that in an attempt to increase the rate of passportization in the TOT, the enemy is raising utility tariffs in the TOT, reminding that only a Russian passport holder can receive subsidies.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

