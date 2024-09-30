Life under occupation: the Ministry of Justice explains whether Ukrainians will be tried for obtaining a Russian passport in the TOT

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia is blatantly violating all norms of international law, including the forced passportization of the population. Ukrainians who agreed to receive a document from the occupiers under pressure will not be tried. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explains that Russians often deprive residents of the occupied territories of the possibility of choice. They are forced to act under pressure due to fear of reprisals or unlawful restrictions.

One example is the forced passportization in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine, which is one of the numerous proofs of violations of citizens' rights. Persons who have committed a socially dangerous act in order to avoid ill-treatment will not be held liable. Article 40 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, provided that there is evidence of mental coercion, provides them with full legal protection in court - the Ministry of Justice said in an explanation.

Among the measures that Russians are taking in the occupied territories of Ukraine is the forced Russification of citizens who hold a Ukrainian passport.

The ministry emphasized that often under extremely difficult living conditions under occupation, local residents are forced to take Russian citizenship.

At the same time, we would like to inform you that such documents have no legal force and are not recognized anywhere except the occupied territories. Forced passportization is illegal and is not recognized in Ukraine or in the world, as it contradicts the principles and norms of international law and is a violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War - the Ministry of Justice summarized.

Recall

The Center for National Resistance found out that in an attempt to increase the rate of passportization in the TOT, the enemy is raising utility tariffs in the TOT, reminding that only a Russian passport holder can receive subsidies.