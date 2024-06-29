Library damaged by occupants restored in de-occupied village in Kyiv region

$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 24590 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 36713 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 43491 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 50311 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 34052 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 42556 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 37081 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 48331 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53170 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 72565 views
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 730 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10195 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 31802 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 33850 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47054 views
Library damaged by occupants restored in de-occupied village in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28719 views

The library damaged by the Russian occupiers in the de-occupied village of Rudnytske, Kyiv region, was restored thanks to a grant competition to support early recovery in the liberated territories.

Library damaged by occupants restored in de-occupied village in Kyiv region

A library has been restored in the de-occupied village of Rudnytske in Kyiv region, UNN reports .

Details

In 2022, the settlement was occupied by the Russian military. They burned down the local school, shelled a number of other infrastructure facilities, and destroyed and damaged private homes of local residents. The premises of the local club, which housed the library, were also damaged. The library itself had its doors smashed in and books with Ukrainian symbols trampled on.

Last year, thanks to benefactors, the club managed to create a creative space for children from Rudnytske. The next step was to restore the library.

The library was restored within the framework of the grant competition "Strengthening public participation in early recovery processes in the liberated territories" administered by ISAR "UNITED" with the support of the Partnership for a Strong Ukraine Foundation, funded by partner countries in cooperation with the MHP-Gromada Foundation.

The premises were completely renovated (walls, ceiling, floor), new furniture and some books were purchased. "When the occupation troops withdrew, we helped with the restoration of some houses. And we realized that the occupiers lived in the school. The school is no longer subject to restoration. Accordingly, there was a request from the community to create a space where they could still receive some educational services and develop.

Thanks to ISAR Ednannia, the Partnership for Ukraine's Development and MHP Hromada, we now have a beautiful library here," says Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP Hromada Charitable Foundation.

Thanks to the heroes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, we find heroes directly in the communities. Because there are people here, many people, who need support. They need to understand that life goes on. That they are not alone and that Ukraine is with them,

- adds Anastasia Shpakovich, representative of ISAR Ednannia.

Read more in the story by UNN

Help

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarCultureKyiv region
