Library damaged by occupants restored in de-occupied village in Kyiv region

A library has been restored in the de-occupied village of Rudnytske in Kyiv region, UNN reports .

Details

In 2022, the settlement was occupied by the Russian military. They burned down the local school, shelled a number of other infrastructure facilities, and destroyed and damaged private homes of local residents. The premises of the local club, which housed the library, were also damaged. The library itself had its doors smashed in and books with Ukrainian symbols trampled on.

Last year, thanks to benefactors, the club managed to create a creative space for children from Rudnytske. The next step was to restore the library.

The library was restored within the framework of the grant competition "Strengthening public participation in early recovery processes in the liberated territories" administered by ISAR "UNITED" with the support of the Partnership for a Strong Ukraine Foundation, funded by partner countries in cooperation with the MHP-Gromada Foundation.

The premises were completely renovated (walls, ceiling, floor), new furniture and some books were purchased. "When the occupation troops withdrew, we helped with the restoration of some houses. And we realized that the occupiers lived in the school. The school is no longer subject to restoration. Accordingly, there was a request from the community to create a space where they could still receive some educational services and develop.

Thanks to ISAR Ednannia, the Partnership for Ukraine's Development and MHP Hromada, we now have a beautiful library here," says Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP Hromada Charitable Foundation.

Thanks to the heroes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, we find heroes directly in the communities. Because there are people here, many people, who need support. They need to understand that life goes on. That they are not alone and that Ukraine is with them, - adds Anastasia Shpakovich, representative of ISAR Ednannia.

Read more in the story by UNN

Help

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.