“Let me hit back": Sibiga appeals to international partners

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called on international partners to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons to strike military targets in Russia. He said this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Another barbaric Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv. At least 30 wounded, including children. We need our partners to lift all restrictions on the use of weapons so that Ukraine can destroy Russian airfields, bombers and launchers. Let Ukraine hit back, - said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Recall

Occupants launched rocket attack on Kharkiv, hitting a residential building. 30 people were injured, including three children. Rescuers continue search and rescue operations and evacuate residents.