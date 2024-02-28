$41.340.03
Let Denmark's decision to send all its ammunition to Ukraine inspire others - Estonian Prime Minister Kalas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102915 views

Estonian Prime Minister Kallas hopes that Denmark's decision to send all of its ammunition to Ukraine will inspire other countries to provide more military assistance.

Let Denmark's decision to send all its ammunition to Ukraine inspire others - Estonian Prime Minister Kalas

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas hopes that Denmark's decision to send all its ammunition to Ukraine will set an example for other countries. This was reported by ERR, according to UNN.

Details

"We cannot waste time because Ukraine needs urgent help with weapons. I hope that Denmark's recent decision to send all its ammunition to Ukraine will inspire others. We also need to see what help we can get on the world market, as the Czechs have already done

said the Estonian Prime Minister.

She emphasized that unity is the strongest currency.

"Together we can help Ukraine win this war. We have resources, economic power and knowledge. Our troops are stronger than the Russians, and we should not be afraid of our own strength

She added.

For four years Estonia will allocate 0.25% of GDP annually for military support of Ukraine - Kallas27.02.24, 15:54 • 24104 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Denmark
Estonia
Ukraine
