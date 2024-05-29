"Legitimate action when used proportionally": head of EU diplomacy said that some countries accept the lifting of restrictions on weapons for Ukraine

NATO and EU officials discussed the possibility of allowing Ukrainian armed forces to use Western weapons to target military installations in Russia, for self-defense, which EU diplomacy president Josep Borrel considers a legitimate action under international law "when used proportionally." This was announced by the EU High Representative after a meeting of the defense ministers of the bloc countries on May 28, writes UNN.

We also discussed about something that has been high in the media, [with] Secretary-General of NATO referring to it. It is the possibility of lifting restrictions on Western weapons used by Ukrainian forces to target military objectives in Russia’s territory. In self-defence, but in Russia’s territory. It is clear that this is a legitimate action under international law, when it is being used in a proportionate manner Borrel said.

But, according to him,"it is also clear that each individual member state must make a decision and take responsibility for this or not.

"Some member states were against it and changed their minds. Today, they decide to lift these restrictions on the weapons they supply to Ukraine. But this is the authority of the member state. No one can force a member state to lift this restriction on the weapons it supplies to Ukraine. some member states, as I said a few weeks ago, considered this inappropriate – now they have decided to do so. Perhaps others will not want to make this decision in the future. It depends on them. No one will be forced to act in one way or another at the EU level," the head of EU diplomacy said.