Leaders of the so-called "dnr" play the Ukrainian anthem during a meeting - Spilnist

Kyiv
Cyber specialists of the Resistance Movement gained access to an online meeting of collaborators in the so-called "dnr" and turned on the Ukrainian anthem, forcing the traitors to listen to it to the end.
During the online meeting of the so-called "leadership of the dnr", which took place on June 24, the anthem of Ukraine was played, which all collaborators listened to the end. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN writes.
Details
It is reported that cyber specialists of the Resistance Movement gained access to the online meeting and not only received the necessary information about the enemy, but decided to set the traitors in a patriotic mood by playing the Ukrainian anthem.
One of the participants panicked and tried to turn off the camera, apparently not wanting to listen to the anthem of his native state, but in the end, he and his fellow traitors solemnly listened to the end
The meeting of the collaborators was devoted to the terrible state of housing and communal services in the occupied regions of Donetsk Oblast. The Resistance adds that after a forced musical pause, which caused real paranoia among the collaborators, they decided not to work anymore.
