Leaders of far-right parties plan to unite and create a supergroup

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 28626 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133932 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139290 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229795 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168630 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162188 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146964 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112826 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201804 views

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 53674 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 62770 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 37312 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103061 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 90818 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229795 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215038 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201804 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228041 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215488 views
Actual people
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 90818 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103061 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156619 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155477 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159327 views
Leaders of far-right parties plan to unite and create a supergroup

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14569 views

Far-right parties in the European Union are planning to unite and create a supergroup after they win seats in the European Parliament elections.

Leaders of far-right political parties in the European Union gathered in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of consolidating the divided right wing after their successes in key national arenas during the European elections. This was reported by Euronews, UNN reported .

Details

Marine Le Pen from France, whose National Rally party became the largest group in the European Parliament with 30 seats in last week's elections, met with Matteo Salvini, leader of the Italian far-right League, within the framework of the Identity and Democracy group.

The talks are expected to involve Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right Freedom Party (PVV), which recently formed a coalition in the Netherlands; Tom Van Grieken, head of the Belgian Flemish Interest; Andre Ventura, leader of the Portuguese party Chega ("Enough! "), as well as representatives of far-right parties from the Czech Republic, Austria and Denmark. The League in its statement emphasized that Salvini and Le Pen discussed the unification of the ‘right-wing centrists’ Europe, although their parties are seen as radical and nationalist.

Before the summit meetings, André Ventura, whose Chega party made a splash on the Portuguese political scene during the last snap elections, noted that while Identity and Democracy is already established as a group, it is also looking to expand.

Identity and Democracy is engaged in broader negotiations to form a large right-wing bloc to fight corruption, to fight illegal immigration, and to control our borders. If these negotiations lead to a successful outcome, we will be ready to participate. If not, we will be very happy to be in the VD group

- Ventura said. 

Currently, far-right parties in the European Parliament are divided into two main factions: The EP and the hardline European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), which includes parties such as the Brothers of Italy under the leadership of Georgia Maloney and the Spanish Vox party. Although they did not gain the expected strength in the recent European elections, the union of these two groups could turn them into the third or even second largest force in the European Parliament.

A few days before the European elections, Marine Le Pen in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera expressed her intention to seek support from the Italian Prime Minister to create a far-right supergroup, uniting her VD group with the Conservatives under Maloney's leadership. Such a move could be risky for Meloni, who has close ties to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and her ability to maintain her influence in the EU could be jeopardized if she opens the door to more radical elements.

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to call early elections has added considerable weight, as Marine Le Pen is considering controlling the National Assembly and appointing her 28-year-old protégé, Jordan Bardelle, as Prime Minister of France, which could give Le Pen's National Rally additional incentives to create a far-right supergroup.

The Fidesz party led by Viktor Orbán, which remains politically homeless in the European Parliament, could strengthen the potential supergroup by an additional 11 seats.

Recall

The European Union has issued new 15-year bonds amid uncertainty over the classification of its debt and a surge in far-right parties that has undermined investor confidence in the French economy.

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World

Contact us about advertising