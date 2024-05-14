Law on mobilization: the Ministry of Health explains what will change in the medical sphere

The Ministry of Health has explained the main norms stipulated by the law on mobilization related to medicine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

Law No. 3633-IX on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration comes into force on May 18.

Some of the adopted amendments relate directly to the medical system: the work of the medical examination commission, medical examinations, verification of the decisions of the medical examination commission and postponement of conscription.

How the norms related to the medical sphere have changed

The Ministry of Health stated that the document enshrines at the legislative level the obligation of citizens to undergo a medical examination to determine their fitness for military service.

Citizens who have received medical and/or psychological education will be able to perform military service under contract for a period of one year during martial law.

There is also a provision for remote VRC for servicemen undergoing treatment abroad to determine the need for long-term treatment.

In addition, the law specifies the categories of those entitled to deferral. So the deferral is granted:

people with disabilities or, in accordance with the conclusion of the Military Qualification Commission, temporarily unfit for military service for health reasons;

those who constantly care for sick family members (wife/husband, child and/or their father or mother (father or mother of the wife/husband if she is unable to provide such care under certain circumstances);



those who have a spouse with group I, II or III disability, provided that it is acquired as a result of certain diseases;



family members of the second and third degree of kinship of a person with a disability of group I or II engaged in permanent care for him/her, provided that there are no other family members who can provide such care;



students enrolled in full-time or dual form of education and obtaining a level of education that is higher than the previously obtained level, as well as doctoral students and persons enrolled in internships.

The document also provides for verification of decisions of the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC). This is a re-examination for men aged 25 to 50 who, after February 24, 2022, before the law came into force (May 18, 2024), were first diagnosed with disability of groups I and III.

Exceptions are those who have acquired disabilities of groups I and III:

in the order of increasing/decreasing disability group and/or by the consequences of diseases;

due to injuries (traumas, contusions, mutilations) received while defending Ukraine;



due to the absence of a limb, hands (hands), feet (feet), one of the paired organs;



due to cancer, intellectual disability or mental disorders, cerebral palsy or other paralytic syndromes;



due to disability since childhood.



All people with the established status after 02/24/2024 do not need to appear for re-examination on their own, the Ministry of Health has indicated.