Law on mobilization: the Ministry of Health explains what will change in the medical sphere

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74923 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105868 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148803 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152966 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249530 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173916 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165196 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225448 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45116 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40097 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34042 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58440 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52495 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249530 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225448 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211605 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237373 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224216 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74923 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52495 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58440 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112729 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113638 views
Law on mobilization: the Ministry of Health explains what will change in the medical sphere

Law on mobilization: the Ministry of Health explains what will change in the medical sphere

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20978 views

The law on mobilization introduces mandatory medical examinations to determine fitness for military service, clarifies the categories eligible for deferment, and provides for review of decisions of the medical and social expert commission for men aged 25-50 who were first diagnosed with a disability after February 24, 2022.

The Ministry of Health has explained the main norms stipulated by the law on mobilization related to medicine.  This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health. 

Law No. 3633-IX on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration comes into force on May 18. 

Some of the adopted amendments relate directly to the medical system: the work of the medical examination commission, medical examinations, verification of the decisions of the medical examination commission and postponement of conscription.

How the norms related to the medical sphere have changed

The Ministry of Health stated that the document enshrines at the legislative level the obligation of citizens to undergo a medical examination to determine their fitness for military service.

Citizens who have received medical and/or psychological education will be able to perform military service under contract for a period of one year during martial law.

 There is also a provision for remote VRC for servicemen undergoing treatment abroad to determine the need for long-term treatment.

The Ministry of Defense told about the main changes envisaged by the law on mobilization24.04.24, 14:46 • 14812 views

In addition, the law specifies the categories of those entitled to deferral.  So the deferral is granted: 

  • people with disabilities or, in accordance with the conclusion of the Military Qualification Commission, temporarily unfit for military service for health reasons;
  • those who constantly care for sick family members (wife/husband, child and/or their father or mother (father or mother of the wife/husband if she is unable to provide such care under certain circumstances);
  • those who have a spouse with group I, II or III disability, provided that it is acquired as a result of certain diseases;
  • family members of the second and third degree of kinship of a person with a disability of group I or II engaged in permanent care for him/her, provided that there are no other family members who can provide such care;
  • students enrolled in full-time or dual form of education and obtaining a level of education that is higher than the previously obtained level, as well as doctoral students and persons enrolled in internships.
Image

The document also provides for verification of decisions of the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC). This is a re-examination for men aged 25 to 50 who, after February 24, 2022, before the law came into force (May 18, 2024), were first diagnosed with disability of groups I and III. 

Exceptions are those who have acquired disabilities of groups I and III:

  • in the order of increasing/decreasing disability group  and/or by the consequences of diseases;
  • due to injuries (traumas, contusions, mutilations) received while defending Ukraine;
  • due to the absence of a limb, hands (hands), feet (feet), one of the paired organs;
  • due to cancer, intellectual disability or mental disorders, cerebral palsy or other paralytic syndromes;
  • due to disability since childhood.

Law on mobilization: rules of border crossing may change for some categories of citizens - Demchenko02.05.24, 17:23 • 54863 views

Image

All people with the established status after 02/24/2024 do not need to appear for re-examination on their own, the Ministry of Health has indicated. 

We would like to emphasize that men aged 25-50 who first received a disability group after February 24, 2022, do not need to appear for the MSEC review on their own

- , the agency added.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarHealth

