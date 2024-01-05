ukenru
Law enforcers conduct additional inspection of missiles used by the enemy to attack Kharkiv on January 2: the country of origin of weapons is established

Law enforcers conduct additional inspection of missiles used by the enemy to attack Kharkiv on January 2: the country of origin of weapons is established

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24350 views

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the origin of the missiles used by Russia in the attack on Kharkiv on January 2.

Law enforcers are establishing the country of manufacture of the missiles used by Russia to hit Kharkiv on January 2, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. 

Details 

Today, prosecutors, together with investigators and experts, conducted an additional examination of the missile fragments.  Law enforcers are checking the version that the missile munitions in question were manufactured outside Russia. 

As noted, the information obtained during the additional inspection will be provided to experts for a comprehensive forensic explosive and military examination.

The inspection was carried out by prosecutors from the regional prosecutor's office, police investigators, SBU officers and employees of the Air Force Science Center of the Kharkiv National Air Force University named after Ivan Kozhedub. 

Recall 

On January 2, the Russian armed forces launched a massive missile attack on civilian objects in the central part of Kharkiv. Three missile hits were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district. [Two people were killed and 62 others were wounded.

John Kirby, the coordinator of the US National Security Council, reported that Russia had used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine.  According to him, the launches took place on December 30 and January 2.

The Air Force is currently unable to confirm information about Russia's use of ballistic missiles from North Korea.

There are no established facts of the use of DPRK missiles during strikes on the capital of Ukraine - Ruvin05.01.24, 12:42 • 31528 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

