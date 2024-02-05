Law Enforcement Inspects X-32 Missile that Crashed in Kharkiv Region: Looking for Foreign Components

Prosecutors and the Security Service of Ukraine conducted an initial examination of the warhead of the X-32 missile that fell in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region. The first results of the inspection were reported by the acting prosecutor of the Department of Procedural Guidance and Support of Public Prosecution of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Nikita Dalyoka, UNN reports.

According to him, the inspection was primarily carried out to detect foreign components in the missile.

"This review was conducted to record information relevant to criminal proceedings. It also pursues two goals. First, to identify components manufactured outside the territory of the Russian Federation. This is important, because according to a preliminary study of the markings on the missile, it was found that it was manufactured in the third quarter of 2023, and therefore during the period of sanctions restrictions against the aggressor state. Therefore, the identification of these components may allow us to respond appropriately to the supply of such components to the aggressor country," Dalyoka said.

The second purpose of the review, according to the prosecutor's office representative, is to appoint appropriate examinations, based on the results of which Ukrainian specialists will be able to develop new effective methods of countering these missiles.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously toldhow the Russians are trying to modernize the X-22/32 cruise missiles.

"The X-32 is a modified version of the X-22, which is currently being studied by the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. We know that the changes have been developed and implemented by the enemy for more than a year. The engine and guidance system were replaced, the weight of the warhead was reduced to increase the amount of fuel and the range. Parts and debris of the Russian X-32 missile need to be studied in terms of the element base of the control and navigation systems, as well as in the context of chemical studies of highly toxic missile propellant components. The peculiarity of this type of missile is that when it is detonated, there is almost no debris and parts suitable for research," Ruvin said.

