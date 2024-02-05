Law Enforcement Inspects X-32 Missile that Crashed in Kharkiv Region: Looking for Foreign Components

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Law Enforcement Inspects X-32 Missile that Crashed in Kharkiv Region: Looking for Foreign Components

Law Enforcement Inspects X-32 Missile that Crashed in Kharkiv Region: Looking for Foreign Components

Kyiv  •  UNN

The initial examination of the warhead of the X-32 missile that fell in Ukraine showed that it was manufactured in 2023 and may have foreign components, which makes it possible to respond to the supply of such components to the aggressor country.

Prosecutors and the Security Service of Ukraine conducted an initial examination of the warhead of the X-32 missile that fell in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region. The first results of the inspection were reported by the acting prosecutor of the Department of Procedural Guidance and Support of Public Prosecution of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Nikita Dalyoka, UNN reports.

According to him, the inspection was primarily carried out to detect foreign components in the missile.  

"This review was conducted to record information relevant to criminal proceedings. It also pursues two goals. First, to identify components manufactured outside the territory of the Russian Federation. This is important, because according to a preliminary study of the markings on the missile, it was found that it was manufactured in the third quarter of 2023, and therefore during the period of sanctions restrictions against the aggressor state. Therefore, the identification of these components may allow us to respond appropriately to the supply of such components to the aggressor country," Dalyoka said.

The second purpose of the review, according to the prosecutor's office representative, is to appoint appropriate examinations, based on the results of which Ukrainian specialists will be able to develop new effective methods of countering these missiles.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously toldhow the Russians are trying to modernize the X-22/32 cruise missiles.

"The X-32 is a modified version of the X-22, which is currently being studied by the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. We know that the changes have been developed and implemented by the enemy for more than a year. The engine and guidance system were replaced, the weight of the warhead was reduced to increase the amount of fuel and the range. Parts and debris of the Russian X-32 missile need to be studied in terms of the element base of the control and navigation systems, as well as in the context of chemical studies of highly toxic missile propellant components. The peculiarity of this type of missile is that when it is detonated, there is almost no debris and parts suitable for research," Ruvin said.

Russians are trying to hide the fact that they use foreign components in their weapons used to attack Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin28.12.23, 16:12 • 31442 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

