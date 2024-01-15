Lavrov spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister: they discussed a new "great agreement" on cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian the preparation of a new interstate cooperation agreement and the escalation in the Middle East, in particular the US and British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, the Russian diplomatic service reports, according to UNN.

As noted, the ministers discussed the progress of preparing a new interstate agreement and a number of practical issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, transport and logistics and other areas.

Special attention was paid to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

"The foreign ministers strongly condemned the massive strikes on the territory of Yemen launched by a group of countries led by the United States and the United Kingdom," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministers called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for unimpeded humanitarian access to the enclave to provide assistance to the affected civilian population.

The ministers discussed the tasks of further development of contacts, emphasizing "the unchanging mutual commitment to the fundamental principles of Russian-Iranian relations, which will be confirmed in the "great" interstate agreement between Russia and Iran, which is being prepared for signing.

The Wall Street Journal wrote that Russia is planning to purchase short-range ballistic missiles from Iran , which would allow Moscow to target Ukraine's infrastructure more carefully.

