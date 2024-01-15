Lavrov spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister: they discussed a new "great agreement" on cooperation

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 83813 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110067 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139612 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137291 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176038 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171555 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282528 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178199 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167195 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148829 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106352 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 83867 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 35836 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58276 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43539 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 83813 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282528 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250166 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235286 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260606 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43539 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139612 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106616 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106606 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122719 views
Lavrov spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister: they discussed a new "great agreement" on cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25379 views

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran, Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, discussed the preparation of a new bilateral agreement. They also condemned the U.S. and British strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

Russian Foreign Minister  Sergei Lavrov discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian the preparation of a new interstate cooperation agreement  and the escalation in the Middle East, in particular the US and British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, the Russian diplomatic service reports, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, the ministers discussed the progress of preparing a new interstate agreement and a number of practical issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, transport and logistics and other areas.

Special attention was paid to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

"The foreign ministers strongly condemned the massive strikes on the territory of Yemen launched by a group of countries led by the United States and the United Kingdom," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministers called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for unimpeded humanitarian access to the enclave to provide assistance to the affected civilian population.

Another plane has arrived in Russia from Iran: this may indicate the continuation of supplies of Shahed drones and spare parts for them11.01.24, 10:15 • 21290 views

The ministers discussed the tasks of further development of contacts, emphasizing "the unchanging mutual commitment to the fundamental principles of Russian-Iranian relations, which will be confirmed in the "great" interstate agreement between Russia and Iran, which is being prepared for signing.

Recall

The Wall Street Journal wrote that Russia is planning to purchase short-range ballistic missiles from Iran , which would allow Moscow to target Ukraine's infrastructure more carefully.

North Korean Foreign Minister arrives in Russia amid North Korea's missile test15.01.24, 10:59 • 29735 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

Contact us about advertising