“Lavra in a smartphone": an app with virtual quest missions presented in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
A new app for virtual travels through the Kyiv Cave Monastery with 12 quest missions was presented. The app covers three historical periods and tells the story of 12 prominent personalities through interactive tasks.
A new app with virtual quest missions around the Kyiv Cave Monastery was presented in Kyiv. The digital journey covers three key stages of the Lavra's development: princely times, the Lithuanian-Cossack era, and modern times. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.
The project manager, director of Fridzhen LLC, Yuriy Galushka, emphasized the importance of digitizing cultural objects to preserve and promote national values.
We should open the Lavra not only for those people who can come physically, but also for those who need inclusive products, for Ukrainians abroad, for international partners
The virtual quest missions include three key historical periods of the Kyiv Cave Monastery's development: princely times, the Lithuanian-Cossack era, and modern times.
It is reported that each of these periods is accompanied by interactive stories about 12 prominent personalities, including Nestor the Chronicler, Alipiy Pechersky, and Ilya Murovets. The project includes 12 quest missions, each of which consists of 10 points that introduce the history and cultural heritage of the Kyiv Cave Monastery.
Instructions on how to travel around the Lavra virtually:
1. Download the freegenGO mobile app via link for IOS or Android.
2. Find the period you are interested in in the section “News”
3. Choose a route according to the direction: “Faith”, ‘Will’, ‘Reason’ or ‘Creativity’ and start exploring.
4. Or scan the qr-code right on the territory of the National Conservation Area “Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra” and travel with the virtual world guide.
