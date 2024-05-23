Launched fireworks during curfew: man served a notice of suspicion in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv's Darnytsia district, a 25-year-old man was charged with violating public order for setting off fireworks during a curfew and power outage, frightening residents.
A resident of the capital's Darnytsia district, who launched fireworks during the war, was served a notice of suspicion, UNN reports citing the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.
... A 25-year-old man who launched fireworks at night was served a notice of suspicion of committing a gross violation of public order (Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Details
As it was established, on May 23 at half past 4 am, the suspect was walking in the Darnytskyi district despite the curfew and decided to set off fireworks. At that time, part of the district was in darkness due to a power outage, so bright flashes and loud explosions scared residents of high-rise buildings.
The suspect explained his actions by saying that he was curious to see the sound and light effects of the fireworks he had found in a dumpster the day before.
For hooliganism, he faces a fine or probationary supervision for up to five years, or imprisonment for the same term.
Launched fireworks in Kyiv: court sentences man to one year in prison08.04.24, 10:19 • 32806 views