Large-scale wildfires in Western Canada: thousands of people evacuated

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74813 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105847 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148783 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152950 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249513 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173914 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165195 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225438 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45046 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39991 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33949 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58341 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52370 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249513 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225438 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211593 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224205 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74813 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52370 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58341 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112723 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113634 views
Large-scale wildfires in Western Canada: thousands of people evacuated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25584 views

Thousands of residents of Western Canada are being evacuated due to large wildfires that have covered about 10,000 hectares of land, with authorities warning of poor air quality and potential further spread of the fires.

The first major wildfires of the season broke out in Western Canada, covering about 10,000 hectares of land. Evacuation orders have been issued for several regions. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, wildfires broke out in Western Canada, covering approximately 10,000 hectares of land. Evacuation orders were issued by the British Columbia authorities, warning residents of poor air quality in the region.

Thousands of residents of the Northern Rockies and Fort Nelson First Nations region were forced to evacuate due to the fire's growth, which has nearly doubled to 4136 hectares.

An evacuation order has also been issued for the Fontas indigenous community, located near Fort Nelson.

Fort Nelson Mayor Rob Fraser confirmed the evacuation of most of the 3,500 residents and surrounding areas. In neighboring Alberta, residents of the oil hub of Fort McMurray were also urged to be prepared to evacuate, saying several wildfires were out of control. The wildfires have already reached 43 active locations, including a fire near Fort McMurray that is growing and poses a serious threat.

However, the authorities reported that some fires have been extinguished, but given the expected increase in temperatures, the situation is expected to worsen. Winds are predicted to be favorable for pushing the fire away from populated areas toward the Athabasca River.

The federal government has warned that Canada could be facing another catastrophic wildfire season due to high temperatures, favorable El Niño conditions, and a lack of rainfall. This winter has been one of the warmest on record with low precipitation in many areas, increasing the risk of future wildfires.

07.05.23, 03:27 • 1734503 views

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
reutersReuters
canadaCanada

