Large-scale power outages due to bad weather: over a thousand settlements without electricity

Amid deteriorating weather conditions in Ukraine, more than a thousand settlements in eight regions have been left without electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

According to Ukrenergo, as a result of wind gusts and automatic shutdowns, 1,193 settlements in 8 regions (Dnipropetrovska - 324, Odesa - 268, Mykolaivska - 215, Kirovohradska - 146, Zaporizka - 51, Chernivetska - 9, Kyivska - 4, and Donetskska - 2) were cut off from power. - the SES reported.

Regional power company crews are involved in restoring power supply.

Restrictions for vehicles on roads other than the M-13 have been lifted in Ukraine