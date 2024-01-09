Large-scale power outages due to bad weather: over a thousand settlements without electricity
More than 1,000 settlements in Ukraine have been left without power due to bad weather in eight regions. Repair crews are working to restore power.
Amid deteriorating weather conditions in Ukraine, more than a thousand settlements in eight regions have been left without electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.
According to Ukrenergo, as a result of wind gusts and automatic shutdowns, 1,193 settlements in 8 regions (Dnipropetrovska - 324, Odesa - 268, Mykolaivska - 215, Kirovohradska - 146, Zaporizka - 51, Chernivetska - 9, Kyivska - 4, and Donetskska - 2) were cut off from power.
Regional power company crews are involved in restoring power supply.
