Restrictions for vehicles on roads other than the M-13 have been lifted in Ukraine

Restrictions on the movement of freight and passenger transport on highways, imposed amid bad weather, have been lifted, except for a section of the M-13 highway, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police Oleksiy Biloshytsky said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Restrictions have been lifted on all sections except M-13 Kropyvnytskyi - Platonove (to Chisinau), from km 76+416 to km 157+052 (from the border with Kirovohrad region to the border with Odesa region) - Biloshytskyi wrote on Telegram.

Traffic on the M-14 highway for trucks and buses is restored in Odesa region