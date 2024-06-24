Large-scale fire in the Russian Research Institute where radio components are produced: the number of victims has increased to 8

As a result of the fire at the Russian Research Institute "Platan", the number of victims increased to eight, reports UNN with reference to Telegarm-channel 112.

"The death toll from a fire at the Platan Research Institute in the Moscow region has previously increased to 8 people," the report says.

Details

In addition, according to 112, two firefighters were poisoned by carbon monoxide in a burning building in Fryazin near Moscow. According to the Telegram channel, one of them was hospitalized. Inside, structures collapsed. The fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth floors are on fire – there is a risk of roof collapse.

The second Ka-32 rescue helicopter of the Moscow Aviation Center took off for the scene.

The fire in the Russian Research Institute, which produces radio components, is becoming more and more large-scale: it is known about two dead and four wounded

In addition, it became known that the cause of the explosion in a building in Fryazin near Moscow is a gas cylinder. 4.5 thousand square meters are already burning there.

"Three people were injured, all poisoned by carbon monoxide. One was taken to the hospital... Doctors assess his condition as serious. Two-firefighters-refused medical attention. All upper floors were covered with black smoke," the report says.

Add

The Moscow region Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article "causing death by negligence". According to the investigation, two people were killed in the fire.

Recall

Near Moscow there was a fire on the territory of the Research Institute "Platan", which is engaged in the production of electronic parts and radio components. One of the buildings is on fire, people are breaking windows so as not to suffocate.