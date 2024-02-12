Large-scale fire breaks out in Sweden's largest amusement park

A fire broke out in an amusement park in Gothenburg, western Sweden, engulfing outdoor water slides and related facilities in the largest amusement park, UNN reports citing DW.

No guests were present at the Oceana water park, a new addition to the Liseberg amusement park in Gothenburg scheduled to open later this year, so no injuries were reported.

But police evacuated a hotel and offices associated with the park and warned residents in the area to stay home because of smoke that could be seen over the city.

"The fire started on one of the water rides near the building and then spread to the entire building," the park said in a statement.

The live video shows the slides engulfed in flames and several fire trucks surrounding the area.

Liseberg in the center of Gothenburg, opened in 1923, is a popular tourist destination with about 3 million visitors annually.