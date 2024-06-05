Large-scale exercises of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will start in Kiev region: the authorities reminded residents not to remove the movement of military personnel and equipment

The head of the Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko urged not to film the movement of Ukrainian military and equipment during large-scale exercises that start today, June 5, in the region. About it UNN reports with reference to a message Kravchenko on Facebook.

Details

Kravchenko reminded that in the Kiev region today begins command and staff exercises, which will last until June 13.

He noted that in the context of Russian aggression, improving security measures is the main priority. Therefore, the military is constantly increasing the level of combat capability in order to quickly and effectively respond to any possible challenges.

"According to the command of the ground forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, exercises within the city of Kiev and the region will be held with the participation of military units (subunits) of the grouping of forces and means of defense of the city of Kiev. It provides for the movement of personnel and the movement of heavy equipment.

Therefore, I ask the residents of the region to remain calm! Do not record the movement of our military and equipment on photos and videos or make public. We care about our own safety and each other's safety!",- the head of the RMA urged.