Large-scale exercises of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will start in Kiev region: the authorities reminded residents not to remove the movement of military personnel and equipment

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 42 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 80782 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140750 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145783 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240543 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172171 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163842 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148056 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220187 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112960 views

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111218 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 40581 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 59283 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107092 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 60203 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240545 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220188 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206686 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232735 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219845 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 52 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 13501 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20552 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107092 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111218 views
Large-scale exercises of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will start in Kiev region: the authorities reminded residents not to remove the movement of military personnel and equipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20310 views

Large-scale military exercises of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the movement of personnel and heavy equipment will be held in the Kiev region from June 5 to 13. Residents are urged not to film or make public the movement of Ukrainian military units and equipment for security reasons.

The head of the Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko urged not to film the movement of Ukrainian military and equipment during large-scale exercises that start today, June 5, in the region. About it UNN reports with reference to a message Kravchenko on Facebook.

Details

Kravchenko reminded that in the Kiev region today begins command and staff exercises, which will last until June 13.  

He noted that in the context of Russian aggression, improving security measures is the main priority. Therefore, the military is constantly increasing the level of combat capability in order to quickly and effectively respond to any possible challenges.

"According to the command of the ground forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, exercises within the city of Kiev and the region will be held with the participation of military units (subunits) of the grouping of forces and means of defense of the city of Kiev. It provides for the movement of personnel and the movement of heavy equipment.

Therefore, I ask the residents of the region to remain calm! Do not record the movement of our military and equipment on photos and videos or make public. We care about our own safety and each other's safety!",- the head of the RMA urged.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

