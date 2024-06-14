Large-scale community of pimps exposed in Lviv: they earned more than 16 million a month

Law enforcement officers exposed a large-scale criminal community in Lviv that ran brothels and engaged in pimping throughout Lviv region. They earned more than 16 million hryvnias a month. This was reported by the press service of the Department of Internal Security of the National Police, UNN reports.

"Operatives of the Department of Internal Security stopped the activities of a criminal community that was engaged in running brothels and pimping throughout the Lviv region," the SBU said in a statement.

Reportedly, members of the criminal organization established a continuous operation of a brothel network of 10 intimate salons. To ensure their smooth operation, the criminals set up a call center that advertised the provision of intimate services and placed orders.

Among them was a lawyer. He reportedly solved problematic issues, including with law enforcement agencies. He also provided similar services to three other criminal groups involved in the sex trade.

"The total monthly turnover of the criminal community's funds reached more than UAH 16 million," the SBI said.

More than 70 simultaneous searches were conducted in several regions. The 21st member of the groups was detained in a procedural manner, and 24 defendants were served suspicion notices under several articles of the Criminal Code.

12-year-old girl found dead in Poltava, suspect arrested for murder and sexual assault