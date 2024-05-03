ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Laptops and monitors for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: IT coalition sends equipment worth 900 thousand euros to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16980 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon receive laptops, monitors and other communication equipment worth 900 thousand euros from an IT coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon receive laptops, monitors and other communication equipment  worth 900 thousand euros, transferred as part of the IT coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense. 

Details 

Reportedly, the equipment worth 900,000 euros will be delivered to the Armed Forces in the near future. The efficient and quick procurement was made possible by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

"The transferred equipment will improve communication and the ability to plan tasks at the tactical level. This is one of our priorities - to fulfill the requests of  units related to communication at the front. I am grateful to our partners for their responsibility and speed in decision-making," said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformation, Digital Development and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko.

For reference 

 The IT Coalition is an ad hoc group of states within the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) led by Estonia and Luxembourg, which focuses on supporting Ukraine in the areas of IT, communications and cybersecurity. The IT Coalition has already managed to collect financial and in-kind contributions worth more than EUR 36 million. More than €23 million in contributions are still expected.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarTechnologies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
liuksemburhLuxembourg
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

