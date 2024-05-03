Laptops and monitors for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: IT coalition sends equipment worth 900 thousand euros to Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon receive laptops, monitors and other communication equipment worth 900 thousand euros, transferred as part of the IT coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Reportedly, the equipment worth 900,000 euros will be delivered to the Armed Forces in the near future. The efficient and quick procurement was made possible by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

"The transferred equipment will improve communication and the ability to plan tasks at the tactical level. This is one of our priorities - to fulfill the requests of units related to communication at the front. I am grateful to our partners for their responsibility and speed in decision-making," said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformation, Digital Development and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko.

For reference

The IT Coalition is an ad hoc group of states within the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) led by Estonia and Luxembourg, which focuses on supporting Ukraine in the areas of IT, communications and cybersecurity. The IT Coalition has already managed to collect financial and in-kind contributions worth more than EUR 36 million. More than €23 million in contributions are still expected.